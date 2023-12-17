Heartbreak galore as AL makes no concession for 24 parties

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 05:39 pm

Heartbreak galore as AL makes no concession for 24 parties

In its latest announcement, the AL gave 26 seats to Jatiya Party, 3 to JSD, 2 to Workers Party and one to the JP (Manju)

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Twenty-four smaller parties, who had hoped that the Awami League (AL) would leave some seats for them to contest in, faced a heartbreak today. 

The AL did not make any concessions for the smaller parties. 

In its latest announcement, the AL gave 26 seats to Jatiya Party, 3 to JSD, 2 to Workers Party and one to the JP (Manju).

But the 24-parties, disparagingly referred to as King's Party, were afforded no wiggle room.

Lesser-known parties, which gained prominence suddenly, and are formed under patronisation of the government are referred to as "King's Party" in Bangladesh politics.

The move left many frustrated, but for others, it did not come as a big surprise.  

While many of the parties weren't in any alliance with the AL, some of those in the 14-party alliance also did not get any seats.

This includes Tarikat Federation, Samyabadi Dal, Bangladesh Nationalist Front, the Gonoforum, Bikalpadhara Bangladesh and the Ganatantri Party.

Some parties, which were not in the alliance, were quick to react.

The Zaker Party, which never won a seat, had held out hopes for the AL ticket despite not being part of any alliance. 

But when news began to trickle in that this wouldn't happen, the party withdrew more than 200 candidates from the 221 they had nominated.

"I will withdraw my nomination today. We have less than 10 candidates participating in the elections," Zaker Party Secretary General Shamim Haider told The Business Standard on Sunday (17 December).

When asked why the party is withdrawing from the elections, Shamim Haider said, "We will let everyone know the details and the reason very soon."

"We will keep the candidates in some seats and withdraw nominations of the others."

Taimur Alam Khandaker, secretary general of Trinamool BNP, said, "We were not part of the seat-sharing. We want to win people's support. So, we did not discuss sharing seats with the AL."

He also said such a sharing of seats was not discussed with the AL. 

Md Shahjahan, secretary general of Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), told The Business Standard, "We did not engage in any discussion about seat sharing. 

"We are the only party who did not engage in these discussions. We are now waiting to see if the elections will be fair or not." 

Political Parties / Awami League / Seat Sharing

