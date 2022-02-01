Letter not sent for appointing lobbyists, it was for protecting human rights: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 05:56 pm

Related News

Letter not sent for appointing lobbyists, it was for protecting human rights: Fakhrul

BNP is the most reliable refuge for all victims of human rights violations, he says

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 05:56 pm
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: Collected
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: Collected

The letter which BNP sent abroad was not for the appointment of lobbyists, said BNP's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. He said the letter was a call to international development partners to protect human rights in Bangladesh.

He was speaking at a press conference at the BNP chairperson's political office in Gulshan on Tuesday (February 1) afternoon.

Fakhrul said, "Some government ministers are raising false allegations against me. You can see for yourself who the letter was written to or what the subject matter was."

He said the BNP is the most reliable refuge for all victims of human rights violations. The biggest vanguard of the movement for the restoration of human rights and democracy.

So, the BNP seeks the support of the country's development partners as a part of its struggle.

"We want to stop all human rights violations and inform all domestic and foreign partners about the misdeeds of this government. The purpose of my letters abroad was not to appoint lobbyists but a call to international development partners to protect human rights", said the BNP secretary-general.

Mirza Fakhrul said that in the three years from 2005 to 2007, Sajeeb Wazed Joy spent $9 million on lobbying against the BNP, evidence of which is available on the official websites of the United States.

"BNP wants to know, what was the source of that money spent by Sajeeb Wazed Joy, how did that money go from Bangladesh to America?" Mirza Fakhrul added.

Complaining that the blame of hiring a lobbyist by an expatriate is being put on BNP, Fakhrul said, "We want to say that if any expatriate takes any action against the violation of democracy and human rights if he does anything out of his love for the country, he is responsible for that action, not BNP."

He further said that the BNP appreciates such patriotic steps taken by expatriates in the countries around the world for the protection of democracy and human rights and expresses solidarity with them.

Top News

BNP / Lobbyist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

3h | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

6h | Habitat
The students of Swapna come from humble backgrounds and are working hard to change their lives. Photo : Courtesy

Swapna: Helping underprivileged students chase their higher education dreams

5h | Panorama
Bangladeshis investing abroad

Bangladeshis investing abroad: Long-term benefits outweigh the costs of any potential shocks

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

1d | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

1d | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

6
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'