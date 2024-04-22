Patuakhali BNP leader expelled for participating in UP polls

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 08:06 pm

Patuakhali BNP leader expelled for participating in UP polls

Regarding the party decision, Monir stated that his expulsion from the BNP would not affect the election

Monir Rahman Mridha. Photo: Collected
Monir Rahman Mridha. Photo: Collected

Patuakhali Sadar upazila BNP General Secretary Monir Rahman Mridha has been expelled from the party for disobeying the party decision and contesting the Union Parishad elections. 

The decision was announced through a notice signed by BNP Central Assistant Secretary Muhammad Munir Hossain on Sunday (21 April).

According to the notice, Monir Rahman has been expelled from all positions, including his primary membership in the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), on charge of his participation in the upcoming Union Parishad elections, which is considered a disobedience of the party's decision.

Monir Rahman is vying for the position of chairman in the Kamalapur Union Parishad election with pineapple symbol. He currently holds the chairman position of the same union parishad.

Regarding the party decision, Monir stated that his expulsion from the BNP would not affect the election.

The Kamalapur Union Parishad election will be held on 28 April.
 
 

BNP / UP polls / Bangladesh

