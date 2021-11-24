Khaleda Zia’s condition very critical: Fakhrul

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's condition is very critical, party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today.

"The government has pushed her to death without any treatment in the last three years," the BNP leader alleged.

"The government has imprisoned this charismatic leader to abolish country's democracy," Fakhrul said while speaking at an emergency press conference at the Naya Paltan party office on Wednesday afternoon.

He also announced new programmes of the ongoing movement demanding Khaleda Zia's release and advanced medical treatment abroad.

The programmes are-

Jubo Dal to hold demonstrations across the country, including Dhaka, on 25 November.

Prayers for Khaleda Zia will be held on 26 November in religious institutions across the country.

Swechchasebak will stage protest all over the country including Dhaka on 28 Novermber.

BNP to hold assembly in all divisions on 30 November.

On 1 December, Chhatra Dal will hold rallies across the country, including Dhaka.

Muktijoddha Dal will organize a nationwide human chain on 3 December.

On 4 December, Mohila Dal will hold a silent procession all over the country including Dhaka.

"All the programmes are depending on madam's health condition. These programme schedules may change," said Fakhrul.

Asked whether the announced programme on the Khaleda Zia issue could create pressure on the government, the BNP secretary general said, "We do not want to wage any reckless movement."

Meanwhile, BNP across the country submitted memorandums to all the Deputy Commissioner (DC) offices across the country today.

BNP leaders and activists across the country have been staging protest rallies demanding that Chairperson Khaleda Zia be allowed to go abroad for better treatment.

The BNP chief landed in jail in February 2018 in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. Later, on 30 October that year, the High Court extended her punishment to 10 years after dismissing her appeal. She is still facing at least 36 ongoing cases.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government on 25 March last year granted her temporary release on conditions at the request of her family. Till now, the term of her release has been extended four times.

The 76-year-old BNP chief was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

Khaleda's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

In April this year, she tested positive for Covid-19 and took treatment at home. Later, she was admitted to the same hospital. She tested negative for the deadly virus on 8 May.

Her family and BNP have been vocal since then to allow Khaleda to avail treatment outside of the country.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for treatment.

But the government says she cannot leave Bangladesh as per the conditions of the temporary release.