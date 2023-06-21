Sylhet, Rajshahi polls: AL sweeps mayoral posts amid opposition boycott, low voter turnout

Politics

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 09:52 pm

Sylhet, Rajshahi polls: AL sweeps mayoral posts amid opposition boycott, low voter turnout

It was landslide victories for the AL-backed candidates in the seemingly empty fields of Sylhet and Rajshahi polls, both marked by the notable absence of any significant competitor and comparatively low voter turnout. 

Awami League-backed candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury was elected Sylhet mayor, securing 1,19,991 votes in total. His closest rival was Jatiya Party's Nazrul Islam Babul, who got 50,862 votes.

There were 486,605 voters cast in 1,364 polling booths in 190 centres.

Returning Officer Faisal Quader announced the result on Wednesday (21 June). 

The voter turnout was around 50%, lower than the 62% of the past two elections.

In Rajshahi, Awami League-backed AHM Khairuzzaman Liton secured the mayoral seat with 1,60,290 votes, while his closest rival, Islami Andolon Bangladesh's mayoral candidate Murshid Alam, got 13,483 votes.

The IAB had decided to boycott the election, but it was too late to remove their symbol from the ballot. 

The voter turnout was 56.2%, much lower than the past two elections – 78.86% (2018) and 68.70% (2013).

Returning Officer Md Delowar Hossain announced the result at the Rajshahi Shilpakala Academy.

A total of 352,157 voters were enlisted for 1,153 polling booths in 155 vote centres, with 161 candidates contested for various positions, with four mayoral candidates. 

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Habibul Awal said the elections of five city corporations, including the previous three, will encourage the voters for the national elections. 

"The overall assessment is that the five elections have been good and will encourage voters for the national elections. Voters will be keen to go to polling stations," he had said. 

In response to a question about low turnout, he said, "Fifty percent voter turnout is good enough. It would have been excellent if it was 60-70%. We will keep trying to do our best."

