Awami League candidates lead mayoral races in Rajshahi, Sylhet

The ruling party Awami League-backed candidates are leading the races for the mayoral posts in Rajshahi and Sylhet.

Returning officers of both the city corporation polls have so far announced the results of 119 and 109 polling centres respectively.

In Rajshahi, AL's AHM Khairuzzaman Liton is leading with 119,766 votes in 119 centres.

Meanwhile, his closest rival, Islami Andolon Bangladesh's mayoral candidate Murshid Alam, got 10,408 votes.

The IAB had decided to boycott the election, but it was too late to remove their symbol from the ballot.

In Sylhet, AL's Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury is leading the polls with 55,943 votes in 109 centres. Meanwhile, his closest rival Jatiya Party's Nazrul Islam Babul got 23,417 votes.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal had estimated that voter turnout at Sylhet city polls was around 46% while it was around 52-55% in Rajshahi city election.