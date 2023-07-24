Sylhet’s ex-councillor lands in jail over arms showdown outside rival's house 

Bangladesh

Sylhet City Corporation's last councillor Aftab Hossain Khan has been denied bail and sent to jail in a case filed over wielding arms outside his rival's house during the last month's mayoral polls.

Judge Abdul Momen of Sylhet Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court passed the order after a hearing on Monday (24 July), the court's Public Prosecutor Zubair Bakht told The Business Standard.

Aftab Hossain Khan, president of Sylhet city Swechasebak League, vied for re-election from ward no 7 in Sylhet City Corporation polls held on 21 June. 

According to court sources, Aftab along with his team carried out an arms showdown in front of his rival candidate Syed Abdullah's house during the election campaign.

Syed Abdullah filed a case against him and complained to the Election Commission over the incident.

Aftab managed to secure bail from the High Court in the case, but the Election Commission cancelled his candidacy.

Apart from Aftab Hossain, two more people have been arrested in the case so far.

However, the displayed weapon has not yet been recovered.

Meanwhile, Syed Abdullah was elected councillor in the election. 

He has been sworn in as a councillor, but has not yet taken office as the term of the previous council has not been completed.

