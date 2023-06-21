52-55% voter turnout in Rajshahi, around 46% in Sylhet: CEC

Politics

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 06:06 pm

52-55% voter turnout in Rajshahi, around 46% in Sylhet: CEC

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 06:06 pm
52-55% voter turnout in Rajshahi, around 46% in Sylhet: CEC

Voter turnout in the city polls might be 52-55% in Rajshahi and around 46% in Sylhet, estimated Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Habibul Awal. 

"No mentionable unpleasant occurrence has been reported over the day. Overall, the polls were free, fair and festive in both cities," he said while briefing reporters at the Election Commission headquarters in the capital on Wednesday (21 June) afternoon following voting.

Voting began at 8am and continued till 4pm in the two city corporations.

Election Commissioners Brigadier General (Rtd) Ahsan Habib Khan, Md Alamgir and Rasheda Sultana monitored the election from the control room.

Rajshahi City Corporation election was monitored through a total of 1,463 CCTV cameras. Sylhet City Corporation election was monitored through 1,747 CCTV cameras.

In the Rajshahi city polls, 352,157 voters have been enlisted for 1,153 polling booths in 155 vote centres. A total of 161 candidates are contesting for various positions, with four mayoral candidates. In the past two polls, the turnout was 78.86% (2018) and 68.70% (2013). 

In the Sylhet City Polls, there are 486,605 voters for 1,364 polling booths in 190 centres. Of 388 candidates, eight are vying for the mayoral post, higher than the past two elections where the voter turnout was around 62%.

