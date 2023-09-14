Judicial system under complete control of government: Fakhrul

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 05:59 pm

Judicial system under complete control of government: Fakhrul

He also mentioned the BNP's 31-point state reform proposals, including formation of a judicial commission to solve problems concerning the country's judiciary

Mirza Fakhrul at a seminar on the "Current state of judiciary: A tool to oppress the opposition in Bangladesh" organised by the United Lawyers Front at Hotel Lakeshore in Gulshan on Thursday (14 September). Photo: TBS
Mirza Fakhrul at a seminar on the “Current state of judiciary: A tool to oppress the opposition in Bangladesh” organised by the United Lawyers Front at Hotel Lakeshore in Gulshan on Thursday (14 September). Photo: TBS

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the current judicial system in the country is completely under the government's control.

"We just want to say that there is no democracy in Bangladesh now. The judicial system that exists has been completely controlled by them [the government]," he said at a seminar on the "Current state of judiciary: A tool to oppress the opposition in Bangladesh" organised by the United Lawyers Front at Hotel Lakeshore in Gulshan on Thursday (14 September).

Commenting that the Awami League does not believe in democracy, he said, "No one can speak [freely]. Today, when police officers talk like politicians, when judges talk about sworn politics, where will the common people go? Who will I turn to? Today, if the judicial system becomes completely partisan, where will the people go?

"That is why, the most important thing needed now is to stand against this system. Not only the judicial system, but also the state structure must be dismantled. A truly democratic state structure should be built by breaking it down."

He also mentioned the BNP's 31-point state reform proposals, including formation of a judicial commission to solve problems concerning the country's judiciary. 

Addressing the lawyers, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Everyone should be united. Everyone needs to speak up. This government has done enough damage to the country. So I say to the government– enough is enough. Now, please resign, create a people's parliament, and a people's government through people's votes."

 

