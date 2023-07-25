AL wants to create chaos in guise of peace rally: JSD

The Awami League wants to create chaos through holding their peace rally on 27 July, the same day as BNP's gathering, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President ASM Abdur Rob said on Tuesday.

He said the government was stressed due to BNP's rally and wanted to create chaos on the day.

"They are worried about what will happen in the rally and have started filing cases against opposition party men," he said at a discussion organised by the Democracy Forum at the National Press Club in Dhaka.

"This government has established a dictatorial, fascist and authoritarian regime in the country. They talk about people owning the land, but does the country really belong to the people?"

Speaking at the event, Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagorik Oikya, said, "The final victory will be achieved through the fall of the government. The Awami League has been in power for 14 to 15 years. People want an end to their misrule.

"They [AL] called a peace rally on the day of the opposition party's rally. There is no peace in their minds."

Saiful Haque, coordinator of the Democracy Forum and general secretary of the Biplobi Workers Party, said, "The government has established a fascist rule in the country by blocking the peaceful movement of the opposition parties. We will therefore force the resignation of the government by staging a popular uprising."

Junaid Saki, chief coordinator of Gana Sanghati Andolon, said, "Due to the infighting of political parties, a civil war-like situation is prevailing in the country. Due to this, foreigners are getting an opportunity to interfere in various state affairs. The unresolved political situation has threatened the sovereignty of the country."

Hasnat Qayyum, chief coordinator of the Rastra Sanskar Andolan, and Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu, convener of Bhasani Anusari Parishad, also spoke at the event.