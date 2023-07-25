AL wants to create chaos in guise of peace rally: JSD

Politics

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 04:56 pm

Related News

AL wants to create chaos in guise of peace rally: JSD

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 04:56 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Awami League wants to create chaos through holding their peace rally on 27 July, the same day as BNP's gathering, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President ASM Abdur Rob said on Tuesday.

He said the government was stressed due to BNP's rally and wanted to create chaos on the day. 

"They are worried about what will happen in the rally and have started filing cases against opposition party men," he said at a discussion organised by the Democracy Forum at the National Press Club in Dhaka.

"This government has established a dictatorial, fascist and authoritarian regime in the country. They talk about people owning the land, but does the country really belong to the people?"

Speaking at the event, Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagorik Oikya, said, "The final victory will be achieved through the fall of the government. The Awami League has been in power for 14 to 15 years. People want an end to their misrule.

"They [AL] called a peace rally on the day of the opposition party's rally. There is no peace in their minds."

Saiful Haque, coordinator of the Democracy Forum and general secretary of the Biplobi Workers Party, said, "The government has established a fascist rule in the country by blocking the peaceful movement of the opposition parties. We will therefore force the resignation of the government by staging a popular uprising."

Junaid Saki, chief coordinator of Gana Sanghati Andolon, said, "Due to the infighting of political parties, a civil war-like situation is prevailing in the country. Due to this, foreigners are getting an opportunity to interfere in various state affairs. The unresolved political situation has threatened the sovereignty of the country."

Hasnat Qayyum, chief coordinator of the Rastra Sanskar Andolan, and Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu, convener of Bhasani Anusari Parishad, also spoke at the event.

Bangladesh / Top News

JSD / Awami League / Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal / Rally / Peace Rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

2h | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

4h | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

1h | TBS Face to Face
Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

7h | TBS Career
World is entering into the flying taxi era

World is entering into the flying taxi era

7h | TBS World
Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

23h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

5
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up