NCC polls: AL-backed candidates dominate councillor posts

Ruling Awami League (AL) backed candidates have bagged most of the councillor posts in yesterday's Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) elections.

Meanwhile, BNP-backed candidates' secured the second-highest number of councillor posts in the polls.

Whereas, candidates supported by Jatiya Party (JaPa), Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD), and an independent candidate took the remainder.

As many as 148 candidates contested for total 27 councillor posts.

Besides, 34 female candidates contested for nine reserved seats.

Awami League-supported candidates were elected to 14 out of the general councillor posts.

BNP won in 10 of them, JaPa two and BSD in one ward.

The new councillor elects are – Anwar Hossain, Ward No. 1 (AL), Md Iqbal Hossain, Ward No. 2 (BNP), Shahjalal Badal, Ward No. 3 (AL), Nur Uddin, Ward No. 4 (AL), Golam Muhammad Sadril, Ward No. 5 (BNP), Matiur Rahman, Ward No. 6 (AL), Mizanur Rahman Ripon, Ward No. 7 (AL), Ruhul Amin Mollah, Ward No. 8 (AL), Israfil Pradhan, Ward No. 9 (recently joined AL from BNP), Iftekhar Alam Khokon, Ward No. 10 (AL), Ahidul Islam Chakku, Ward No. 11 (BNP), Shawkat Hashem Shaku, Ward No. 12 (BNP), Maksudul Alam Khandaker, Ward No. 13 (BNP), Moniruzzaman Monir, Ward No. 14 (AL), Asit Baran Biswas, Ward No. 15 (BSD), Riad Hasan, Ward No. 16 (AL), Abdul Karim Babu, Ward No. 17 (AL), Kamrul Hasan Munna, Ward No. 18 (AL), Mokhlesur Rahman Chowdhury, Ward No. 19 (JaPa), Mohammad Shahenshah, Ward No. 20 (BNP), Shahin Mia, Ward No. 21 (AL), Sultan Ahmed Bhuiyan, Ward No. 22 (BNP), Abul Kawsar Asha, Ward No. 23 (BNP), Afzal Hossain, Ward No. 24 (JaPa), Enayet Hossain, Ward No. 25 (BNP), Md Samsujjoha, Ward No. 26 (BNP) and Sirajul Islam, Ward No. 27 (AL).

The nine women councillors (reserved) are: Maksuda Mozaffar, Ward No. 1, 2 and 3, Monowara Begum, Ward No. 4, 5 and 6, Mosammat Ayesha Akter Dina, Ward No. 6, 7 and 9, Minowar, Ward No. 10, 11 and 12, Sharmin Habib Binni, Ward No. 13, 14 and 15, Afsana Afroz Bibha, Ward No. 16, 17 and 18, Shiuli Nowshad, Ward No. 19, 20 and 21, Shaon Ankon, Ward No. 22, 23 and 24 and Sania Akter, Ward No. 25, 26 and 27.

Earlier on Sunday, AL' mayoral candidate Selina Hayat Ivy created history as she won the high-voltage NCC polls for a record-breaking third time in a row.

Ivy, also the country's first female city mayor, secured a landslide victory by defeating independent mayoral candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker with a margin of 69,102 votes.

She bagged 161,273 votes while her nearest contestant Taimur Alam polled 92,171.

With the latest victory, Ivy is the first city mayor to win the polls for the third consecutive term.

Out of the seven mayoral candidates, Ivy contested the election with the "Boat" symbol while Taimur Alam with "Elephant" symbol.

Ivy was previously elected twice – as an independent candidate 2011 when she became the first woman to be elected as mayor in the country, before reelection as the ruling Awami League candidate in 2016.

Total seven candidates contested for the post of the NCC mayor, 148 candidates for 27 ward councillors post while 38 women for conserved seats for women.

This time the number of enlisted voters was 517,357, including 257,519 women and 42,418 first-timers.

