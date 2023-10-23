Jamaat announces rally at Shapla Chattar on 28 Oct

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has decided to hold a rally at Motijheel's Shapla Chattar on 28 October.

The decision was taken at the party's central executive council meeting on Monday (23 October).

The party submitted a letter to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today, seeking cooperation in holding a peaceful rally on the day.

The letter, signed by Jamaat's Office Secretary AFM Abdus Sattar, stated that the party will hold a rally at Shapla Chattar on 28 October demanding national elections under a caretaker government and release of the party's chief.

Both the ruling Awami League and BNP are scheduled to hold rallies in Dhaka on 28 October. The Awami League will hold the rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram and BNP at Nayapaltan.

Earlier on Sunday, Jamaat leaders said if the government does not allow them to hold a rally at Shapla Chattar, the party will share the stage with BNP in Nayapaltan.