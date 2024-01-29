Jamaat to hold protest march tomorrow

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has announced staging protest marches in all district headquarters on Tuesday (30 January), demanding control of soaring commodity prices and measures for gas and electricity crisis.

In a statement issued today (29 January), Jamaat's acting Secretary General Maulana ATM Masum said the people of the country are going through significant hardships due to the surge in commodity prices.

"Additionally, the nation is grappling with an acute crisis in gas and electricity, causing distress among citizens as well as industries. Reduced production in factories, including garments, is causing delays in shipments, detrimentally impacting export trade," he said.

Mentioning that the country is going through a political, economic, and diplomatic crisis, the Jamaat leader said resolving the crisis requires a fair, impartial, and participatory election under a non-partisan caretaker government, necessitating the cancellation of the "dummy" election held on 7 January.

The BNP is also set to hold a black-flag march programme tomorrow, aligning with the inaugural session of the new parliament. On the other hand, the ruling Awami League announced peace and development rallies with red and green flags on the same day.

