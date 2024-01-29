Jamaat to hold protest march tomorrow

Politics

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 05:45 pm

Related News

Jamaat to hold protest march tomorrow

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 05:45 pm
Logo of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami
Logo of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has announced staging protest marches in all district headquarters on Tuesday (30 January), demanding control of soaring commodity prices and measures for gas and electricity crisis.

In a statement issued today (29 January), Jamaat's acting Secretary General Maulana ATM Masum said the people of the country are going through significant hardships due to the surge in commodity prices.

"Additionally, the nation is grappling with an acute crisis in gas and electricity, causing distress among citizens as well as industries. Reduced production in factories, including garments, is causing delays in shipments, detrimentally impacting export trade," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mentioning that the country is going through a political, economic, and diplomatic crisis, the Jamaat leader said resolving the crisis requires a fair, impartial, and participatory election under a non-partisan caretaker government, necessitating the cancellation of the "dummy" election held on 7 January.

The BNP is also set to hold a black-flag march programme tomorrow, aligning with the inaugural session of the new parliament. On the other hand, the ruling Awami League announced peace and development rallies with red and green flags on the same day.
 

Top News

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami / protest rally / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

6h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

7h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

34m | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

54m | Videos
UN trade body voices concern over escalating disruptions to global trade

UN trade body voices concern over escalating disruptions to global trade

1h | Videos
Call money rate soars to 12-year high at 9.60%

Call money rate soars to 12-year high at 9.60%

2h | Videos