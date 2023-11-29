Had open discussion with CEC on election preparation: EU Ambassador Whiteley

Politics

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 07:30 pm

Related News

Had open discussion with CEC on election preparation: EU Ambassador Whiteley

“We hope to see a democratic, credible, peaceful and a participatory election,” he also said

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 07:30 pm
Charles Whiteley. Photo: Collected
Charles Whiteley. Photo: Collected

European Union Ambassador Charles Whiteley today held a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and other members of the Election Commission regarding the preparation for the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls.

"We had a very extensive meeting with the chief election commissioner, fellow commissioners and the [Election Commission] team," he told reporters after the meeting in Dhaka on Wednesday (29 November).

"We had a very wide range of exchanges regarding the preparation for the election. As an international partner to Bangladesh, we [EU] very much appreciate the opportunity to learn more insight of the preparation of the key election. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I have certainly had open discussion with the chief election commissioner and his team which we appreciate.

""As a friends and partner of Bangladesh, we hope to see a democratic, credible, peaceful and a participatory election-- something that the whole world is hoping for," he added.

A 10-member delegation of European Union's Mission in Bangladesh, led by Ambassador Whiteley,  sat in a meeting with the Election Commission 3:00pm at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka.

The delegation members include Dr Bernd Spanier, deputy head of mission, EU Delegation to Bangladesh, Sebastian Riger-Brown, political officer, EU Delegation to Bangladesh, Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg Von Linde, Spanish Ambassador Francisco de Asís Benítez Salas, Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandro, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands Irma van Dueren, Ambassador of Denmark Christian Brix Møller, Deputy Head of Mission at the French Embassy Gillaume Audren de Kerdrel, Deputy Head of Mission, Chargé d'Affaires at Embassy of Germany Jan Janowski.

Last week, the EU sought an appointment with CEC Habibul Awal on 27 November to hold a joint meeting ahead of the country's 12th parliamentary elections.

On Wednesday morning, the EU Ambassador to Bangladesh confirmed the arrival of a specialised four-member EU technical team in Dhaka

This team has been tasked with monitoring the national election process and is expected to commence its operations starting Sunday, according to Election Commission sources.

Previously, a six-member exploratory election mission of the EU visited Bangladesh in July and held meetings with the Election Commission and political parties.

The EU in October said it would send a five-member team to observe the 12th parliamentary elections of Bangladesh scheduled for 7 January.

According to Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md Jahangir Alam, the European Union will not send its full-fledged election observation team to Bangladesh during the upcoming national election due to "budget constraints".

Bangladesh / Top News

European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whitley / Bangladesh / Election Commission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Disadvantaged groups are more exposed to climate effects and less able to recover from damages. A Bangladeshi family travels to a safer location as water enters new areas after the cyclone Aila hit Bangladesh in 2009. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Climate and inequality entwinement imperils us all

11h | Panorama
A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

1d | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

1d | Education

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine is trying to increase exports amid fears

Ukraine is trying to increase exports amid fears

8m | TBS World
Critical operations for just Tk 20

Critical operations for just Tk 20

2h | TBS Face to Face
Taka appreciated officially, market reacts quite opposite

Taka appreciated officially, market reacts quite opposite

3h | TBS Economy
The fight is Awami League vs Awami League

The fight is Awami League vs Awami League

5h | TBS Stories