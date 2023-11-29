Had open discussion with CEC on election preparation: EU Ambassador Whiteley

European Union Ambassador Charles Whiteley today held a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and other members of the Election Commission regarding the preparation for the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls.

"We had a very extensive meeting with the chief election commissioner, fellow commissioners and the [Election Commission] team," he told reporters after the meeting in Dhaka on Wednesday (29 November).

"We had a very wide range of exchanges regarding the preparation for the election. As an international partner to Bangladesh, we [EU] very much appreciate the opportunity to learn more insight of the preparation of the key election.

"I have certainly had open discussion with the chief election commissioner and his team which we appreciate.

""As a friends and partner of Bangladesh, we hope to see a democratic, credible, peaceful and a participatory election-- something that the whole world is hoping for," he added.

A 10-member delegation of European Union's Mission in Bangladesh, led by Ambassador Whiteley, sat in a meeting with the Election Commission 3:00pm at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka.

The delegation members include Dr Bernd Spanier, deputy head of mission, EU Delegation to Bangladesh, Sebastian Riger-Brown, political officer, EU Delegation to Bangladesh, Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg Von Linde, Spanish Ambassador Francisco de Asís Benítez Salas, Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandro, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands Irma van Dueren, Ambassador of Denmark Christian Brix Møller, Deputy Head of Mission at the French Embassy Gillaume Audren de Kerdrel, Deputy Head of Mission, Chargé d'Affaires at Embassy of Germany Jan Janowski.

Last week, the EU sought an appointment with CEC Habibul Awal on 27 November to hold a joint meeting ahead of the country's 12th parliamentary elections.

On Wednesday morning, the EU Ambassador to Bangladesh confirmed the arrival of a specialised four-member EU technical team in Dhaka

This team has been tasked with monitoring the national election process and is expected to commence its operations starting Sunday, according to Election Commission sources.

Previously, a six-member exploratory election mission of the EU visited Bangladesh in July and held meetings with the Election Commission and political parties.

The EU in October said it would send a five-member team to observe the 12th parliamentary elections of Bangladesh scheduled for 7 January.

According to Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md Jahangir Alam, the European Union will not send its full-fledged election observation team to Bangladesh during the upcoming national election due to "budget constraints".