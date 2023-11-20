Fakhrul's bail hearing deferred to 22 November

Politics

TBS Report
20 November, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 04:26 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was detained by the DB branch of the DMP on 29 October from his Gulshan residence. Photo: BNP Media Cell
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was detained by the DB branch of the DMP on 29 October from his Gulshan residence. Photo: BNP Media Cell

A Dhaka court has deferred the bail plea of the BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to 22 November in a case filed over the 28 October attack on the chief justice's residence in the capital's Kakrail.

The bail hearing was scheduled for Monday (20 November) in Dhaka's First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Quader's court.

At that time, Abdullah Abu, metropolitan public prosecutor (PP) of Dhaka, said he was ill and requested to postpone the hearing.

Then Mirza Fakhrul's lawyers requested for a date within this week.

Later, the court fixed 22 November for the hearing, Mirza Fakhrul's lawyer Syed Zainul Abedin Mesbah confirmed the matter to the media.

The vandalism case was filed with Ramna police station against 59 leaders and activists of BNP, including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, vice-chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu, Abdul Awal Mintoo and Shamsuzzaman Dudu.

Earlier on 29 October morning, police first detained Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir from his Gulshan residence after deadly clashes rocked parts of Dhaka the previous day.
Around 10 hours after detaining him, police filed at least two new cases, bringing the total number of cases against him to 100.

He was arrested around 8pm.

The BNP general secretary was accused in murder and arson cases filed with the Paltan police station, said DMP Commissioner Md Habibur Rahman.

