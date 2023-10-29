Mirza Fakhrul produced in court in CJ residence vandalism case

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was produced in a Dhaka court after he was shown arrested nine hours following his detention by law enforcement forces today.

"He was brought to Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court at 8:30 pm," DMP (media) Deputy Commissioner Md Faruk Hossain confirmed the development to The Business Standard tonight.

He said, "Mirza Fakhrul was shown arrested in the case filed with Ramna police station over vandalism in the residence of Chief Justice and was sent to a Dhaka court."

Meanwhile, DMP Commissioner Md Habibur Rahman said, "Mirza Fakhrul was shown arrested in two cases filed with Paltan Police Station over the killing of a police constable and arson incidents during BNP's Saturday rally in the capital."

At least 28 cases were filed against 832 named BNP leaders, including prominent figures like BNP General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas on charges of exploding cocktails targeting police and snatching law enforcers' weapons during the party's grand rally in Nayapaltan on Saturday.

Additionally, thousands of unnamed individuals have also been sued in these cases, which were filed with various police stations across the city.

In the early morning, Mirza Fakhrul was picked up by the Detective Branch (DB) of the police from his Gulshan residence for questioning regarding the violence and the death of a policeman during BNP's Saturday rally in the capital.

With these two new cases, the lawsuits against the BNP secretary general have now reached one hundred, as per Fakhrul's earlier claim of facing 98 cases.

Earlier, the BNP said in a media release that the members of law enforcement forces surrounded BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's residence in Gulshan (H-18, Road-71, Gulshan-2) to detain him.

The party also issued another release stating that police surrounded the residence of BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas in the capital's Shahjahanpur.

BNP observed a nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal today in protest of the police action during the party's Nayapaltan rally on Saturday. The rally was marred by violence and clash with police and Awami League leaving a policeman dead and several people injured.

According to DMP data, as of the night of 28 October, approximately 1,480 BNP and Jamaat activists have been arrested since 21 October.