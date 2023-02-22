Fakhrul condemns attack on BNP on 21 February

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir condemned the attack on BNP leaders and activists in various places of the country on Tuesday while they were observing "peaceful programmes" marking International Mother Language Day.

"Awami League has turned the country into a land of disappearances, murders, abductions, assaults, arrests and torture to stay in power by terrifying the people," Fakhrul said in a press release on Wednesday.

In the media statement, the BNP secretary general said that more than 12 activists were injured in Feni "in the brutal attack by the ruling party terrorists" on Tuesday. The injured activists are now undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Fakhrul further alleged that the reckless violence of the Awami terrorists has spread everywhere, from city to village.

"The barbaric attack on BNP leaders and activists even while they were observing a national event like Language Movement Day proves that Bangladesh has now turned into a sanctuary for the terrorists.

"It is a shameless manifestation of the revengeful politics of the present government," he commented.

Even the Awami men snatched the flower bouquets of the BNP leaders and activists meant for paying tributes to the language heroes, the release added.