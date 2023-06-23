Elections have never been fair under AL, nor will be in future: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
23 June, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 08:10 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said elections have never been fair under the Awami League government, nor will it be in the future.

"The government took away the voting rights of the people but talks so much about elections. They want to come to power again through a shabby election. Elections have now become a game for the government," said Fakhrul at a march organised by Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal to protest against rising commodity prices, corruption and press home BNP's 10-point demand.

The procession started from Badda Suvastu Nazar Valley area in the capital and ended at Malibag Chowdhurypara. A large number of leaders and activists of BNP, Sramik Dal and other affiliated organisations took part in this five-kilometre-long march.

In his speech, Fakhrul also said, "The prime minister is saying things which are endangering the country. She says the US wants to remove her. But no one expects such talk from a prime minister. Hasina has understood that the international community does not want to see her in power anymore. The current government has lost international support and they also do not have the support of the people of the country.

"Everyone, local and foreign, is saying that the government should go now. Sheikh Hasina should resign and give power to a neutral government. There will be no election under Hasina in this country."

The BNP secretary general further said, "The present government should be removed through the peaceful movement of the BNP. The leaders and activists of the BNP are being detained and tortured because the government is afraid of the movement. The government is once again planning to keep BNP out of the elections.

"The BNP will definitely go to the elections which will be held under a non-partisan neutral government. And without BNP, there could be no election in this country, it would not be allowed."

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

