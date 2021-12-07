Decision on Murad’s expulsion from AL in next meeting: Hanif  

Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif has said that decision will be taken to expel State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Murad Hasan from Awami League in the next executive meeting of the party.

He made the remarks while responding to a question from reporters in front of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked Murad Hasan to step down by Tuesday from the cabinet over derogatory remarks.

The state minister has been in the spotlight for the last couple of days over his derogatory remarks.

Amid the criticisms, a leaked phone conversation of the state minister with an actress drew flak on Monday.

Subsequently, top Awami League leaders said if the allegations against the state minister were proved to be true, the party would take action against him.

Murad Hasan made hateful and racist remarks about Tarique Rahman's daughter Zaima Rahman a few days ago. Besides, in the leaked phone conversation, he was heard threatening the actress in abusive words.

Many Awami League leaders said the two back-to-back incidents involving the state minister embarrassed the government and the party too.

Despite being criticised for commenting on the BNP leader's daughter, Murad Hasan told the BBC on Sunday night that he would not withdraw his comments and he had done nothing wrong.

But the incident sparked controversy in the political arena as BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir demanded the resignation of the state minister.

