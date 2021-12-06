PM orders State Minister Murad Hasan to resign by tomorrow: Obaidul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 09:48 pm

Related News

PM orders State Minister Murad Hasan to resign by tomorrow: Obaidul

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 09:48 pm
PM orders State Minister Murad Hasan to resign by tomorrow: Obaidul

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Md Murad Hasan to step down by Tuesday from the cabinet over derogatory remarks on the daughter of BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman. 

"I talked to the prime minister about him this evening, and I informed the state minister about the PM's decision subsequently," Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader told journalists at his residence in Dhaka.

The state minister has been in the spotlight for the last couple of days over his derogatory remarks.

Amid the criticisms, a leaked phone conversation of the state minister with an actress drew flak on Monday.

Subsequently, top Awami League leaders said if the allegations against the state minister were proved to be true, the party would take action against him.

Murad Hasan made hateful and racist remarks about Tarique Rahman's daughter Zaima Rahman a few days ago. Besides, in the leaked phone conversation, he was heard threatening the actress in abusive words.

Many Awami League leaders said the two back-to-back incidents involving the state minister embarrassed the government and the party too.

Mahbubul Alam Hanif, joint general secretary of the Awami League, told the press that the Murad issue would be discussed in party meeting.

Hanif said they would recommend action if the allegations against Murad were proved true.

"We heard the audio clip, and what he said is a moral breach," he said.

Despite being criticised for commenting on the BNP leader's daughter, Murad Hasan told the BBC on Sunday night that he would not withdraw his comments and he had done nothing wrong.

But the incident sparked controversy in the political arena as BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir demanded the resignation of the state minister.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Murad Hasan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

9h | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

11h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

10h | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Our furniture industry needs a seat at the table: Hatil MD

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

48m | Videos
People are suffering due to heavy rain

People are suffering due to heavy rain

1h | Videos
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

1h | Videos
Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status