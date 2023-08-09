DCs asked to maintain law and order amid heated politics

The Cabinet Division has instructed deputy commissioners (DC) to ensure stability in law and order in the country amid the ongoing heated political situation.

Besides, they have been asked to collaborate with government bodies and law enforcement to devise strategies to prevent potential harm being done to public and state property through political activities.

These directives came at the division's monthly meeting with DCs on Tuesday. Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain chaired the meeting.

In recent times, opposition political parties have organised meetings, rallies, and demonstrations, with violence like car burnings taking place in certain instances. Opposition parties plan more intense actions.

In such a context, the government wants the local administration to stay alert and prepared to keep the law and order situation stable, sources said.

They said that the DCs have also been tasked with showcasing the philanthropic initiatives, social security programmes, and advancements achieved during the government's tenure since 2009.

Besides, directives have been issued regarding taking full preparations and elaborate arrangements to observe National Day of Mourning with rallies, milad, doa mahfil and drama based on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu or exhibition of similar topics, and discussions.

They have been asked to pay special attention to the proper management of SSC and equivalent examinations to be started from 17 August.

Competent officers have been directed to oversee exam centres and arrange the presence of the necessary number of magistrates and police force to ensure order.

Furthermore, the cabinet secretary asked the DCs to raise public awareness on dengue control and ensure that hospitals deliver timely services to patients.

There were also directives vis-à-vis aiding flood-affected districts, initiating flood control measures, and ensuring timely government aid to beneficiaries.

When contacted, several DCs told The Business Standard that they are already working with the parties concerned to implement the directives.

One of the DCs told TBS that importance is always given to keeping the law and order situation normal. Now the local administration as well as the police force are in a state of alert so that nothing untoward suddenly happens in special situations.

The activities of political parties are being monitored and permits to hold political programmes will be provided after thorough scrutiny, the DC said.

Currently, the highest importance is being given to the observance of National Mourning Day, another DC said.

"Apart from this, importance is also being given to promoting the government's development and philanthropic activities. And there are necessary initiatives to control crime and keep the law and order situation normal," the DC added. ***