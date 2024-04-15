Singapore prime minister says he will step down on 15 May, hand post to his deputy

South Asia

UNB
15 April, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 03:29 pm

Related News

Singapore prime minister says he will step down on 15 May, hand post to his deputy

An election is expected to follow in the months after the handover of power.

UNB
15 April, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 03:29 pm
Singapore prime minister says he will step down on 15 May, hand post to his deputy

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, 72, announced today (15 April) he will hand over power to his successor, Lawrence Wong, on 15 May.

Wong, 51, is currently the deputy prime minister and finance minister of Singapore, and has been prime minister-in-waiting since 2022.

In a statement posted on the website of the Prime Minister's Office, Lee called the leadership transition a "significant moment".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I will relinquish my role as Prime Minister on 15 May 2024 and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be sworn in as the next Prime Minister on the same day. Lawrence and...team have worked hard to gain the people's trust, notably during the pandemic."

Wong did not immediately comment.

An election is expected to follow in the months after the handover of power.

Wong was anointed as PM-in-waiting in April 2022 after a rare fumble in leadership transition when the previous successor stepped aside unexpectedly and derailed the typically carefully choreographed leadership planning.

Top News / World+Biz

Malaysia / politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shahed 136 UAV. Photo: Kyivcity.gov.ua

Israel-Iran conflict: What the rest of the world has to say

2h | Features
Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

7h | Panorama
Dr Rajib Dey Sarker, a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, standing with his team attending to a patient during the Eid holidays. Photo: Courtesy

Holiday heroes: The bittersweet hustle of doctors on Eid

21h | Features
Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

A plane dropped cash for MV Abdullah release

A plane dropped cash for MV Abdullah release

1h | Videos
If Israel counterattacks in Iran, will the United States be on its side?

If Israel counterattacks in Iran, will the United States be on its side?

3h | Videos
How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

23h | Videos
The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

1d | Videos