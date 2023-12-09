Covert killing, farcical trial can't stop rights' movement: Jamaat

Jamaat's Dhaka Metropolitan South Unit leaders and activists stage a protest in the capital against the government and its policies on Saturday, December 9th. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

Leaders and activists of Jamaat's Dhaka Metropolitan South Unit gathered in the capital this morning to denounce the government for orchestrating farcical trials, biased judgments, and covert assassinations, all in the name of political repression.

Delawar Hossain, a Central Majlis-e-Shura member of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and assistant secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South unit, alleged that the autocratic Awami League government is misusing law enforcement and the judiciary to target opposition figures in unjust trials to retain power.

"Arrests, secret killings, or biased judgments won't stifle the movement for people's rights. It is through the movements that the people will return home after achieving their demands, Insha'Allah," he asserted.

During a protest at Motijheel in Dhaka, the Jamaat leader strongly condemned the government's suppression of opposition voices, highlighting the imprisonment of opposition members on fabricated charges to manipulate the electoral process.

"Our courts are meant to be a sanctuary for the people, but the government is exploiting them to oppress opposition figures, violating human rights and undermining the rule of law," stated Hossain.

He further criticised the government for curtailing fundamental rights, including the right to vote, life, expression, and freedom of movement.

"Our nation remains unsafe under this administration. The government's mismanagement has led to imminent threats of sanctions from the Western world, jeopardising our economy, trade, and law enforcement. If this regime persists, it will dismantle our economy. The only solution to safeguard our country and its people is the removal of this government," he noted.

Delwar Hossain warned that the government's actions jeopardise the country's economy and may lead to sanctions.

Calling for the government's downfall, he urged citizens to take to the streets to demand their rights and safeguard the country's independence and sovereignty.

The protest, starting from Motijheel and encompassing key roads, witnessed the presence of several Jamaat leaders, including Abdul Mannan, Professor Mukarram Hossain, Shamchur Rahman, Dr Mubarak Hossain, Abdus Salam, Abdur Rahman, Kamrul Ahsan, Shaheen Ahmed Khan, Advocate Shah Mahfuzur Rahman, Touhidul Islam, Takrim Hasan, Mohammad Abdullah, Asif Tajwar Shishir, alongside various local leaders from Dhaka Metropolitan South.