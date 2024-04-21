Bangladesh, Qatar to sign MoU to explore skilled migration opportunities, resolve workplace challenges: Expat secy 

Expatriate Welfare Minister Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury and Secretary Ruhul Amin of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment in discussions with journalists during an exchange meeting convened at the ministry on Sunday, 21 April. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Qatar aimed at exploring skilled migration opportunities and addressing various challenges faced by Bangladeshi migrants in Qatar, according to Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Ruhul Amin.

The new agreement will be signed during Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's two-day state visit, which begins on Monday (22 April).

"We've addressed certain aspects in our current 1988 labour agreement with Qatar. However, the new MoU will serve as a valuable supplement, addressing both existing worker issues and opening up avenues for new opportunities," Ruhul Amin said during an exchange meeting with journalists at the ministry today (21 April).

"We anticipate a significant rise in skilled migration opportunities to Qatar through this new agreement," he added.

"It will also grant Bangladesh the authority to conduct field inspections, enabling us to closely observe and address the challenges faced by our workers in Qatar," he further added.

Expatriate Welfare Minister Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury was also present at the event.