Contesting polls on assurance of fair elections: Khaleda's ex-adviser Ekramuzzaman

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 06:19 pm

Contesting polls on assurance of fair elections: Khaleda's ex-adviser Ekramuzzaman

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 06:19 pm
Syed AK Ekramuzzaman. Photo: Collected
Syed AK Ekramuzzaman, who has been expelled from the post of BNP chairperson's adviser, said he is participating in the upcoming national polls after receiving assurances from various levels of the government about fair elections.

Ekramuzzaman, also the managing director of RAK Ceramics, submitted his nomination form at the office of the deputy commissioner and returning officer in Brahmanbaria yesterday.

Ekramuzzaman on Monday collected nomination papers to contest the national election from Brahmanbaria-1 (Nasirnagar) constituency.

The next day, the BNP expelled him for dyeing party decision as it rejects the election schedule and considers collecting nomination papers a "violation of party's discipline." Brahmanbaria district BNP declared him as a "traitor" on Wednesday.

Prior to submitting his nomination, Ekramuzzaman expressed to the media that his decision to contest the elections is a result of prioritising his personal convictions. "What the BNP says about me is not for me to comment."

He also said he had received enough assurance from the government about fair elections.

"I was pressured by the people to go to the polls. Now the government is promising a fair election. There is also pressure from the international community for fair elections. So I am participating in the elections with the opinion of the people," he said.

When asked about the possibility of returning to the BNP if the party wants him if he wins, Ekramuzzaman said, "If I am elected and someone extends an invitation, I will assess the situation and decide my course of action accordingly."

Later, Ekramuzzaman handed over his nomination form to Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer of Brahmanbaria Md Shahgir Alam. His supporters were present at this time.

