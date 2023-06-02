Budget not clear about money flow: Fakhrul

Calling the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year "unrealistic", BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said it fails to clarify how and where the money will come from and how the targeted growth will be achieved.

The budget is full of concocted formulas, Fakhrul said in a speech at Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital on Friday.

"Even the controlled media is saying that this budget cannot bring any relief to people. The government has completely failed to provide a budget that was needed to address the price hike," he said.

They always deceive and mislead people and have done the same again, he added.

"This government can no longer be kept in power. They are destroying the future of our nation, destroying our potential, destroying everything," the BNP leader said.