Brazil congratulates PM Hasina, willing to continue deepening ties with Bangladesh

The government of Brazil has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her election victory.

The Brazilian government acknowledged the holding of a parliamentary election in Bangladesh on 7 January and congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her victory in the election, according to a media release issued on January 9 by the Foreign Ministry of Brazil.

Brazil expressed its willingness to continue deepening relations with Bangladesh, in favour of the development of both countries, the promotion of South-South cooperation, and the fight against poverty, hunger and climate crisis.

Brazil-Bangladesh diplomatic relations, established in 1972, have strengthened in recent years, it said.

In 2023, President Lula and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa.

Last year, bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Brazil reached the US$2.3 billion mark.