BNP Vice Chairman Shamuzzaman Dudu, nephew detained by DB

Politics

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 01:55 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 02:15 am

Related News

BNP Vice Chairman Shamuzzaman Dudu, nephew detained by DB

An additional deputy commissioner of the DB confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on condition of anonymity.

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 01:55 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 02:15 am
BNP Vice-chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu. File Photo: UNB
BNP Vice-chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu. File Photo: UNB

The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police detained BNP Vice Chairman Shamuzzaman Dudu shortly after Sunday midnight.

An additional deputy commissioner of the DB confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on condition of anonymity.

"Today, 5 November 2023, Sunday, shortly after 12:00am, a group of 15-20 people identifying themselves as DB police picked up Shamsuzzaman Dudu from his elder sister's cantonment residence," Shamsuddin Dider, an official of BNP chairperson's media wing, said in a press statement issued at around 1:00am.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Dudu's nephew, businessman Hasnat Ashraf Robin was also taken away by the police," he added.

 

Bangladesh / Top News / Crime

Shamsuzzaman Dudu / BNP / DB / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When the iconic K20A Type R engine was installed in the rare Civic EF hatchback, it was the only project of its kind and is very rare even to this date. Photos: Akif Hamid

The Honda Civic EF K20A Type R Project

14h | Wheels
Palestinians leave their homes following Israeli bombardment on Gaza City on 30 October 2023. Bangladesh has more than 70 students, mostly medical students, from the Gaza Strip alone. Photo: AP

Dhaka's Palestinian students: 'How can I study when my people are suffering'

19h | Panorama
Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Dengue rates plunged after the release of lab-altered mosquitoes

18h | Panorama
Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

7h | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

6h | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

9h | TBS Today
Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

13h | TBS World