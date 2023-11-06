BNP Vice Chairman Shamuzzaman Dudu, nephew detained by DB

The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police detained BNP Vice Chairman Shamuzzaman Dudu shortly after Sunday midnight.

An additional deputy commissioner of the DB confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on condition of anonymity.

"Today, 5 November 2023, Sunday, shortly after 12:00am, a group of 15-20 people identifying themselves as DB police picked up Shamsuzzaman Dudu from his elder sister's cantonment residence," Shamsuddin Dider, an official of BNP chairperson's media wing, said in a press statement issued at around 1:00am.

"Dudu's nephew, businessman Hasnat Ashraf Robin was also taken away by the police," he added.