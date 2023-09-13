BNP spreading lies about the country's diplomatic achievements: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday slammed BNP leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, for spreading lies about French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Bangladesh and the country's diplomatic gains at the recently held BRICS and G20 summits.

"BNP has been carrying out a deep-rooted conspiracy to isolate Bangladesh from the international community through continuous slander and lies against the country by appointing lobbyist firms for millions of dollars," the AL general secretary said in a press statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, highlighted the democratic advancement under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Our prime minister has brought unparalleled prestige and honour to our nation through her participation in the recent BRICS Summit in South Africa and the G20 Summit in India," he said.

The presence of PM Hasina in these international conferences has garnered significant attention from world leaders, he added.

Quader said the participation in these international conferences has underscored Sheikh Hasina's standing as a successful stateswoman on the global stage and is further recognition of her skilled leadership.

"At a time when global leaders are strengthening their friendly relations as development partners with Bangladesh, both BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are actively engaged in propagating a deep conspiracy against the country. Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement is a testament to this," he remarked.

"How bankrupt a political party can be to harbour jealousy towards development projects under the Awami League Government that have significantly improved people's lives," he questioned.

"BNP is grappling with their resounding failures on one hand, while on the other, they find themselves sinking deeper into a sea of disappointment as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's development initiatives and her global leadership acclaim continue to rise," said the AL general secretary.

Quader also accused BNP of disseminating inaccurate, fabricated, and distorted information about development projects in an attempt to misguide the public.