BNP is the real source of communalism: Quader 

Politics

BSS
14 April, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 09:15 pm

The BNP can't tolerate Bengali culture as the party is the real source of communalism and patrons of militancy, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (14 April). 

"BNP is inherently pro-Pakistan…Pakistan remains deep in their hearts. These communal evil forces are actually in opposition to the spirit of Bangla and the spirit of Bangladesh," he said while addressing the inaugural function of a rally and discussion held at the Bahadur Shah Park of old town in the city marking the Bengali New Year.

The programme was organised by Dhaka South city unit of Awami League.

Terming BNP as the 'communal evil force', the ruling party leader said, "It is clear who  are really against the spirit of Baishakh …they wanted to stop the procession led by then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina at the Suhrawardy Uddyan…that evil forces still remain on the soil of this country." 

The minister, however, emphasised on preserving the historic Bahadur Shah park as the authority must have to protect this historic place. "We have to protect our culture for the survival of Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina," he added. 

Terming the BNP as the enemy of Bengali culture, the state and the spirit of the Liberation War, the road transport and bridges minister called upon the people to prevent and defeat this enemy and march toward victory.

Chaired by Dhaka South city unit Awami League leader Abu Ahmed Mannafi, the programme also was addressed, among others, by Awami League Joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, MP, AL Dhaka South city unit general secretary Humayun Kabir and other party leaders. 

Later, a rally paraded in front of Bahadur Shah Park and ended in front of Awami League central office at Bangabandhu Avenue. Leaders and activists of different ruling party front organisations also took part in the rally.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BNP / communalism

