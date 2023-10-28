BNP men swarm in and around Nayapaltan ahead of grand rally

Politics

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 10:27 am

Thousands of leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and affiliated organisations gathers outside the party&#039;s Nayapaltan office in Dhaka on Saturday 28 October) to participate in the grand rally scheduled for later in the day. Photo: Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP
Thousands of leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and affiliated organisations gathers outside the party's Nayapaltan office in Dhaka on Saturday 28 October) to participate in the grand rally scheduled for later in the day. Photo: Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP

Leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) began congregating outside the party's Nayapaltan office in Dhaka today (28 October), to participate in the grand rally scheduled for later in the day.

The grand rally, set to commence at 2 o'clock on Saturday as announced earlier, will be graced by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as the chief guest.

The BNP has organised this rally to press home for the government's resignation, elections under a non-partisan, neutral government, and the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Currently, hundreds of BNP activists from various parts of the country were observed converging on Nayapaltan through key intersections in Dhaka, including Malibagh, Kakrail, Nightingale, Matsabhavan, Fakirapool, Motijheel, and Arambagh.

BNP leaders and activists travelling from outside the Dhaka region were also seen joining the ranks, holding banners and chanting slogans demanding the release of Khaleda Zia.

As the day progressed, the atmosphere in and around Nayapaltan became electric with the chants and slogans of enthusiastic BNP activists and affiliated organisations, ahead of the rally.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, additional members of law enforcement agencies have been deployed in the Nayapaltan area ahead of the rally. They are staying on alert to avoid any untoward incidents.

Earlier yesterday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police gave permission to the rulling Awami League and BNP to hold their Saturday rallies at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque and Nayapaltan respectively subject to 20 conditions. 

However, Jamaat did not receive the DMP's approval for their rally scheduled on the same day.

On 18 October, the party announced the grand rally in the capital for 28 October to start the 'final phase' of action and programmes of the ongoing movement to topple the current regime, thus paving the way for holding the next election under a non-party neutral government.

Leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) begin congregating outside the party&#039;s Nayapaltan office in Dhaka today (28 October), to participate in the grand rally scheduled for later in the day. Photo: TBS
Leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) begin congregating outside the party's Nayapaltan office in Dhaka today (28 October), to participate in the grand rally scheduled for later in the day. Photo: TBS

On 21 October, the party submitted a letter to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) office informing the police authorities that they want to hold the programme at Nayapaltan.

The party also informed Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Thursday that it is determined to hold the grand rally at Nayapaltan venue.

Later on Wednesday (26 October), DMP sent a letter to BNP seeking various information, including the two names of alternative venues to Nayapaltan, the expected number of people at the rally, its duration, where loudspeakers would be installed and whether anyone from other parties would be present or not.

In response, BNP also sent a letter saying it is not possible for the party to arrange the rally at any other venue as they have already completed all preparations to hold it at Nayapaltan.

The party also said 100,000 to 125,000 people may participate in the rally and no leaders and activists from other parties will be there too, at Nayapaltan during the programme.

BNP also informed the DMP that the rally will formally begin at 2pm while the party's 500 volunteers will be deployed to maintain internal discipline.

