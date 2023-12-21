BNP lying about role in train attacks is worse than killing: Hasan

The false statements made by BNP leaders over the incidents of arson attacks on trains are worse and more barbaric than killings, Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud said today (21 December).

"The government is committed to maintaining peace and stability in the country and wants to resist all types of terror activities. On the other hand, BNP is carrying out arson attacks like in the period from 2013 to 2015 foil the next election. And it is clear like the daylight," he told reporters, replying to a query at the auditorium of Press Information Department (PID) at secretariat.

Earlier, the minister joined a discussion on Bangladesh's achievements in COP-28 organised by Bangladesh Climate Change Journalist Forum.

Hasan Mahmud said the lies of BNP leaders including Ruhul Kabir Rizvi over arson attacks on trains and other public transports are worse than terrorist activities.

"The persons who are giving orders to carry out such incidents [arson attacks] are also criminals," he said, adding the countrymen are demanding to take steps against them.

He said it is now the demand of time to take tough actions against the persons who are behind the scenes apart from the arsonists and miscreants.

Replying to another query over BNP's announcement of non-cooperation movement, the information minister said a festive mood has already been created centering the polls and there are, on average, seven candidates contesting in every constituency and huge voters will exercise their franchise on 7 January.