BNP to keep on fighting to restore democracy: Nazrul Islam Khan

File photo of BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan. Photo: UNB
File photo of BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan. Photo: UNB

The ruling Awami League government has undermined democracy in the country and the BNP will continue fighting to restore it, said BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan.

"There's a game being played in the name of elections where all the candidates are people of the ruling party, alliance or grand alliance. Just give everyone the boat [election symbol of AL]," he said at a discussion meeting in the capital's National Press Club on Sunday (17 December).

The BNP leader said, "Why is the government spending so much money for staging an election-drama when so many poor people are suffering in the country?"

"Why is nearly Tk2,000 crore being spent on a farce election while people are starving. You [government] should just announce who will be the MP of which seat," he said.

Reiterating that the BNP will never compromise with the elections, he said, "Our fight is ongoing and will continue. Opposition men are being arrested every day. Thousands of leaders and activists have been arrested and their only crime is that they are fighting for democracy."

The Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad organised the discussion titled "Shaheed Zia, Liberation War and Current Context", marking the Great Victory Day.

Nazrul Islam Khan / BNP / Democracy

