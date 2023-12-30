BNP, Jamaat plan 'tougher movement' for 3 days around elections 

Politics

TBS Report
30 December, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 10:31 pm

Related News

BNP, Jamaat plan 'tougher movement' for 3 days around elections 

BNP extends leaflet distribution programme till 1 Jan 

TBS Report
30 December, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 10:31 pm
BNP, Jamaat plan &#039;tougher movement&#039; for 3 days around elections 

The BNP and its key ally Jamaat-e-Islami are planning a "tougher movement" from 3 to 8 January to prevent the forthcoming national elections from taking place and to press home their one-point demand for a polls-time caretaker government. 

Preparations are going on to conduct the maximum agitation in Dhaka, spanning the three days leading up to and following election day, according to sources at the two opposition parties. 

Besides, intensified programmes, including hartals and blockades, will continue on other days between 3 and 10 January, they said. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Several top BNP leaders told the Business Standard that both the field movement and diplomatic support will be given utmost importance in this movement.

The primary objective is to challenge the election process and work towards removing the current government, they said. 

The plan involves sustaining the movement post-election, garnering both domestic and international support to pressure the government into resignation.

Leaders and activists from the surrounding districts of Dhaka have been given preliminary instructions to come to Dhaka.

Additionally, 300 constituencies-based committees of the BNP-Jamaat have been formed across the country to prevent the elections. The top leaders of the BNP-Jamaat in Dhaka metropolis are having regular meetings to make the movement successful. 

BNP extends mass campaign, leaflet distribution 

The BNP has announced another extension of its ongoing mass campaign and leaflet distribution programme by two more days till 1 January in favour of the boycott and non-cooperation movement ahead of the elections.

At a virtual press conference yesterday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the party will distribute leaflets on 31 December and 1 January calling people to boycott the upcoming elections.

The Jamaat and other like-minded opposition parties will also align their campaigns with the BNP during this period, said sources.

Rizvi said the movement demanding the resignation of the government is now accelerating. "Every citizen is supporting our programmes. Our leaders and activists have distributed leaflets to people in the markets, fields and shopping malls."

"They [citizens] have listened to us and are supporting us. The government, however, is conspiring as it did in 2013-15 to obstruct the demand for free and fair elections and the democratic movement. The police are harassing, arresting and filing cases," he alleged.eport: Mizanur Rahman Yousuf

 

Top News

BNP / Jamaat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

8h | Features
A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

15h | Panorama
An MP candidate’s victory day posters on the wall vs his campaign posters in the capital’s Ramna area. Country’s laws are flouted in the former case. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

City walls are poster-free during elections. Why not year-round?

15h | Panorama
Noah Feldman. Sketch: TBS

The New York Times has an edge in suit against OpenAI

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

1h | Videos
Fuel prices are expected to fall further

Fuel prices are expected to fall further

57m | Videos
Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

2h | Videos
Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

3h | Videos