BNP, Jamaat plan 'tougher movement' for 3 days around elections 

The BNP and its key ally Jamaat-e-Islami are planning a "tougher movement" from 3 to 8 January to prevent the forthcoming national elections from taking place and to press home their one-point demand for a polls-time caretaker government.

Preparations are going on to conduct the maximum agitation in Dhaka, spanning the three days leading up to and following election day, according to sources at the two opposition parties.

Besides, intensified programmes, including hartals and blockades, will continue on other days between 3 and 10 January, they said.

Several top BNP leaders told the Business Standard that both the field movement and diplomatic support will be given utmost importance in this movement.

The primary objective is to challenge the election process and work towards removing the current government, they said.

The plan involves sustaining the movement post-election, garnering both domestic and international support to pressure the government into resignation.

Leaders and activists from the surrounding districts of Dhaka have been given preliminary instructions to come to Dhaka.

Additionally, 300 constituencies-based committees of the BNP-Jamaat have been formed across the country to prevent the elections. The top leaders of the BNP-Jamaat in Dhaka metropolis are having regular meetings to make the movement successful.

BNP extends mass campaign, leaflet distribution

The BNP has announced another extension of its ongoing mass campaign and leaflet distribution programme by two more days till 1 January in favour of the boycott and non-cooperation movement ahead of the elections.

At a virtual press conference yesterday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the party will distribute leaflets on 31 December and 1 January calling people to boycott the upcoming elections.

The Jamaat and other like-minded opposition parties will also align their campaigns with the BNP during this period, said sources.

Rizvi said the movement demanding the resignation of the government is now accelerating. "Every citizen is supporting our programmes. Our leaders and activists have distributed leaflets to people in the markets, fields and shopping malls."

"They [citizens] have listened to us and are supporting us. The government, however, is conspiring as it did in 2013-15 to obstruct the demand for free and fair elections and the democratic movement. The police are harassing, arresting and filing cases," he alleged.eport: Mizanur Rahman Yousuf