BNP-Jamaat patronising militants: Anisul

Politics

BSS
03 February, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 07:46 pm

Related News

BNP-Jamaat patronising militants: Anisul

BSS
03 February, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 07:46 pm
File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

Urging the countrymen to remain alert, Law Minister Anisul Huq today said BNP-Jamaat are patronising militant organisations.

"Everyone should remain cautious against the militant groups as BNP and Jamaat are patronising the outfits till now," he said replying to a query of reporters after inaugurating PC Guarder Bridge on Akhaura Boro Bazar Dharkhar Road in Akhaura upazila of the district.

About the upcoming upazila election, the law minister said the Awami League (AL) president and policy makers will take decision in this regard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

AL Akhaura upazila unit president Mohammad Ali Chowdhury and general secretary and municipality mayor Takzil Khalifa Kazal, among others, were present.

The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) constructed the 96.10 meter long bridge worth about Tk5.77 crore.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP-Jamaat / Law Minister Anisul Huq

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pangas, stripped almost to their bones, are available at the fish market in Jatrabari. Photo: Nayem Ali

When fish bones become a last resort

6h | Panorama
Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

22h | Explorer
Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

1d | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Armed rebels are advancing towards the capital

Armed rebels are advancing towards the capital

8m | Videos
MRT to build 3 skywalks at key metro stations

MRT to build 3 skywalks at key metro stations

43m | Videos
What will happen to Israel if the ICJ judgment is not obeyed?

What will happen to Israel if the ICJ judgment is not obeyed?

2h | Videos
Successful US attack in just 30 minutes

Successful US attack in just 30 minutes

3h | Videos