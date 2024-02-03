BNP-Jamaat patronising militants: Anisul

Urging the countrymen to remain alert, Law Minister Anisul Huq today said BNP-Jamaat are patronising militant organisations.

"Everyone should remain cautious against the militant groups as BNP and Jamaat are patronising the outfits till now," he said replying to a query of reporters after inaugurating PC Guarder Bridge on Akhaura Boro Bazar Dharkhar Road in Akhaura upazila of the district.

About the upcoming upazila election, the law minister said the Awami League (AL) president and policy makers will take decision in this regard.

AL Akhaura upazila unit president Mohammad Ali Chowdhury and general secretary and municipality mayor Takzil Khalifa Kazal, among others, were present.

The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) constructed the 96.10 meter long bridge worth about Tk5.77 crore.