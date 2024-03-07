Anisul calls upon public representatives not to sell off ideology

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today called upon public representatives not to sell off their ideology.

"I have learned that the by-election for the post of chairman of Brahmanbaria district council will be held on 9 Marchs and money games are going on ahead of the election. I believe the local council members and chairmen of my area are not involved in this. They would not be sold off. Public representatives should not sell off their ideology," he said.

The minister made the remarks while addressing a views exchange meeting virtually with the public representatives at Kasba Upazilla Parishad Auditorium in Brahmanbaria this afternoon.

Anisul further said people of the country are living in peace because of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she has made Bangladesh "a land of peace."

"Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman taught us about our rights. He always carried out systematic political movements and never believed in the politics of violence and killings. He believed in democracy. Bangabandhu in his historic March 7 speech declared independence. That speech inspired us to join the War of Independence," he added.

Presided over by Kasba upazila parishad chairman Adv Rashedul Kawser Bhuiyan Jibon, the meeting was attended by district Awami League vice-president Md Helal Uddin, Adv Mahabubul Alam Khokon, Md Golam Hakkani, Abdul Aziz, Md Emran Uddin Jewel and Md Monir Hossain, among others.