BNP, Jamaat become friends of Israel: Hasan 

Politics

UNB
27 March, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 09:22 pm

Related News

BNP, Jamaat become friends of Israel: Hasan 

There are protests against the killings in Gaza all over the world and BNP-Jamaat has not uttered a single word against the killings, he says

UNB
27 March, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 09:22 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Foreign Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud today (27 March) said BNP and Jamaat have become friends of Israel and they must be identified for their silence amid killings in Gaza.

"There are protests against the killings in Gaza all over the world and BNP-Jamaat has not uttered a single word against the killings," he said.

The foreign minister was speaking as the chief guest at the Iftar organised by Islamic Front Bangladesh at a hotel in Paltan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said more than 32,000 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli forces, most of them children and women. 

"People have protested against these killings in many places of the world including London, Washington, Sydney and even in Israel's Tel Aviv. However, BNP-Jamaat has not uttered a single word against Israel in its desire to come to power and fear of displeasing any big power. Today, they have become friends of Israel," Hasan said. 

He said BNP-Jamaat thought that a big country would bring them power by feeding them feeders. "But it didn't happen. Like the Israeli army, they attacked the police hospital in Dhaka. And now they walk and distribute leaflets. Let them do it, but let them not commit arson as before. If they do so, the people will teach them the right lesson."

Highlighting the government's contribution to the welfare of Islam, Hasan said Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has done what no other government has done for the welfare of Islam and Muslim society. 

Chairman of Islamic Front Allama Bahadur Shah Mojaddidi, Vice Chairman AAM Ekrmul Haque and Principal M Ibrahim Akhtari, Joint Secretary General Mosharraf Hossain Helali and SM Hamed Hossain, Professor of Arabic Department of Dhaka University Abdullah Al Maruf Azhari and others spoke.

Top News

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / BNP-Jamaat / Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Smart Bangladesh: The next transformative leap

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why we need the new curriculum

10h | Pursuit
British Representative to the United Nations Barbara Woodward votes in favour, during a vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan in New York City on 25 March 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire: Too little, too late, too flimsy

14h | Panorama
The main attraction was the combat tanks and almost everyone was climbing onto them to take pictures of themselves. The children seemed especially ecstatic, as they were awestruck by the size of the vehicle. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Military Hardware Display 2024: A peek into what it takes to defend the country

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Endrick colors Bernabéu before his Real Madrid debut

Endrick colors Bernabéu before his Real Madrid debut

1h | Videos
Raising direct taxes will reduce income inequality: PRI

Raising direct taxes will reduce income inequality: PRI

2h | Videos
Israel is losing international support in the Gaza war

Israel is losing international support in the Gaza war

3h | Videos
10-year-old chess phenomenon beats world number one

10-year-old chess phenomenon beats world number one

5h | Videos