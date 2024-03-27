BNP, Jamaat become friends of Israel: Hasan 

Foreign Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud today (27 March) said BNP and Jamaat have become friends of Israel and they must be identified for their silence amid killings in Gaza.

"There are protests against the killings in Gaza all over the world and BNP-Jamaat has not uttered a single word against the killings," he said.

The foreign minister was speaking as the chief guest at the Iftar organised by Islamic Front Bangladesh at a hotel in Paltan.

He said more than 32,000 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli forces, most of them children and women.

"People have protested against these killings in many places of the world including London, Washington, Sydney and even in Israel's Tel Aviv. However, BNP-Jamaat has not uttered a single word against Israel in its desire to come to power and fear of displeasing any big power. Today, they have become friends of Israel," Hasan said.

He said BNP-Jamaat thought that a big country would bring them power by feeding them feeders. "But it didn't happen. Like the Israeli army, they attacked the police hospital in Dhaka. And now they walk and distribute leaflets. Let them do it, but let them not commit arson as before. If they do so, the people will teach them the right lesson."

Highlighting the government's contribution to the welfare of Islam, Hasan said Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has done what no other government has done for the welfare of Islam and Muslim society.

Chairman of Islamic Front Allama Bahadur Shah Mojaddidi, Vice Chairman AAM Ekrmul Haque and Principal M Ibrahim Akhtari, Joint Secretary General Mosharraf Hossain Helali and SM Hamed Hossain, Professor of Arabic Department of Dhaka University Abdullah Al Maruf Azhari and others spoke.