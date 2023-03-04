BNP to hold countrywide human chain on 11 March

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will form human chains across the country on 11 March to protest the price hike of daily commodities including gas and electricity and to press home their 10-point demands including the resignation of the government.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme at a rally in the capital's Uttara on Saturday (4 March) afternoon.

The human chain programme will be held simultaneously in all cities and districts of the country, said the BNP spokesperson.

Fakhrul said, "BNP will not allow Awami League's joke in the name of election under a tattered constitution. The government ministers said that the election will be held under the current constitution. Which constitution? The constitution that Awami League tore apart? People do not go to vote in elections. Rigged elections are underway again."

Pointing out that the elections will not be neutral under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership, he said, "This mockery of election, the election of Awami League will not be allowed. That is why the movement is going on peacefully."

He urged the BNP activists to take the ongoing movement forward.

"I have been in the movement for 15 years. We will be in movement. If we are obstructed, we will overcome it," he said.

Mentioning that the current government is not able to solve the problems of the people of the country, Fakhrul said the price of electricity has been increased three times in a few months.

"The price of goods has once again increased, including gas prices. As a result, there is a difficulty in sustaining the operations of factories," he said.

The new programme is the tenth programme of BNP's ongoing anti-government movement. Since December last year, the BNP and like-minded parties have been conducting a simultaneous movement through marches, sit-ins, demonstrations and rallies.

Apart from Uttara, march programmes were held at 49 areas in Dhaka. Members of the party's standing committee, vice chairman and members of BNP chairperson's advisory council and other leaders participated in the programmes.

BNP central leaders along with members of the party's standing committee led the march at the upazila level in other cities outside Dhaka.