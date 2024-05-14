BNP conspiring with Israeli lobbyist against country: Hasan Mahmud

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has accused the BNP of orchestrating a conspiracy against the nation by aligning with the international Israeli lobby.

"Following their defeat in the recent elections, the BNP has resorted to aligning themselves with the international Israeli lobby, thereby plotting against the sovereignty of our country," the minister said while speaking at a human chain programme in Dhaka today (14 May), reads a press release.

Bangladesh Swadhinata Parishad organised the human chain under the banner of "Demand to stop genocide in Palestine and protest against BNP's anti-national conspiracy" in front of the National Press Club.

"Without protesting against the genocide in Palestine, the BNP-Jamaat alliance is engaging in opportunistic politics with religious sentiments. They have aligned themselves with Netanyahu. They have initiated a conspiracy against Bangladesh by collaborating with Israeli agents. We have evidence against them. Their masks will be removed," the foreign minister said.

He continued, "The entire world is outraged by Israel's barbarism in Gaza. But we see that the BNP and Jamaat, who engage in politics using religion, have not uttered a word against this heinous crime. Because 'someone' might be dissatisfied."

Hasan Mahmud, also joint general secretary of the Awami League, criticised Islamic parties in Bangladesh for not expressing support for Palestinians.

"We have some Islamic parties in our country, but they are not being found for some reason. Where are you now? Before the election, you came to protest in front of Baitul Mukarram. We have not seen a big procession for Palestine or against Israel from you," he said.

"They do not love Islam, they are masked religious businessmen. Their masks also need to be removed," he added.

He also said, "Many leaders of the opposition parties, who are critics of the government, often make big speeches against the government, where are they now? We haven't heard them say a word against Netanyahu. Where are they hiding?"

Expressing his support for Palestinians, the foreign minister said, "Bangladesh's government and people have always been on the side of Palestinians. Our policy is in favour of the freedom-loving people of Palestine."