BNP had taken away voting rights of people: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
24 June, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 08:11 pm

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the BNP had taken away the voting rights of the people of the country and created a record in vote rigging.

"Sheikh Hasina has established people's right to vote and right to food. But those who left the country fragile and dependent, now criticise the country's economic achievements," Quader said in a statement signed by Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua on Saturday (24 June).

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, condemned and protested the "politically motivated" speech of BNP leaders, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He said, "Sheikh Hasina has put the economy of this country on a strong structure today. Bangladesh is an economically emerging power in the world. They [BNP leaders] can never accept this achievement and prosperity of the country. The BNP's politics is full of hypocrisy and duplicity."

In the statement, he also said the BNP is not grateful that Khaleda Zia being allowed to stay at home by suspending her punishment. 

"Khaleda Zia was not detained by the government. She is serving the sentence of the court. Sheikh Hasina, in a show of generosity, suspended her punishment in an executive order and allowed her to stay at home. They [BNP leaders] should have been grateful for this generosity."

