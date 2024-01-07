Bangladesh election a matter of interest for whole world: Russian observer

Head of the Russian election monitoring delegation Andrei Shutov has said the current Bangladesh government demonstrates the transparency of the electoral system and aims at ensuring transparency principle of the electoral process in order to show that the elections are transparent and legitimate.

"We will be actively monitoring polling stations and visit several of them in Dhaka to see how voting is going on," the member of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation said on Saturday.

"We will observe the activities of various political parties and voters as well as the organization of the electoral process at each polling station. In other words, we will monitor all the parameters of the voting process," Shutov said.

The Russian delegation has become the first election observers in Bangladesh of the current composition of the Russian Central Election Commission.

"We have wide experience in providing international election observation, we have visited a number of countries and are ready to use the accumulated experience in order to estimate the election results in Bangladesh. We also plan to communicate with our colleagues, international observers, from the CIS countries, China and the others," TASS quoted Shutov as saying.

A delegation of three observers from Russia arrived in Bangladesh to monitor the general parliamentary elections to be held on January 7, 2024.

The head of the delegation said that the elections in Bangladesh are a matter of interest for the whole world.

"These elections are of great interest. Currently about 200 representatives of foreign countries have already been registered here," Shutov said.

In the elections, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina intends to seek re-election for the fourth consecutive time.

