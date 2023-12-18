Ballot papers to reach centres on election day morning

The Election Commission (EC) has revealed that ballot papers are scheduled to arrive at centers on the morning of the polling day, slated for 7 January next year.

The EC issued a notification on Monday (18 December), outlining security arrangements for the transportation and distribution of essential election materials.

It said, "Security arrangements will be made for the transportation and distribution of election materials and ballot papers will be sent to the polling stations on the morning of the polling day."

Explaining the decision to reporters during a briefing at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, "There was demand for this from many, and this will increase transparency."

Awal also said, "We had decided long ago that the ballot papers would be sent in the morning as far as possible before polling starts. We have given it a lot of thought.

"However… it will not be possible to send the papers [in the morning] to remote areas or where we have to go by water. Besides, it will not be possible in the islands. For this, I have issued a circular regarding sending the ballot paper in the morning before polling. For remote areas, helicopters will be used."

Officials said the move would help avoid "allegations or controversy" over voting taking place at night instead of election day.

Earlier last year during a dialogue with the EC, Jatiya Party (JaPa) General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu raised the issue of filling ballot boxes with votes on the night before the 11st national election saying he has himself has sanctioned such activities.

"We are proposing that the ballot paper be delivered on the morning of the election day. This way there would not be any issue of filling ballot boxes the night before. What can I say, even I have allowed such activities. It is not right," he said.

Meanwhile, the EC notification also emphasised that security measures must be rigorously enforced during the transport of election materials, including ballot papers and ballot boxes, from the Election Commission Secretariat to various levels—district, upazila, and polling stations.

Besides, coordination with law enforcement, particularly the Superintendent of Police, was mandated to ensure comprehensive security.

Moreover, the EC Secretariat is directed to draft specialised security plans for material transportation at divisional, regional, or district levels as needed.

Similar precautionary measures are expected to be in place for the transportation and distribution of materials between divisions/regions, districts, and upazilas.