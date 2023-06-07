Amu's statement over dialogue with BNP is personal: Hasan

BSS
07 June, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 06:46 pm

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said Amir Hossain Amu's remark over the issue of dialogue with BNP is his personal and it is not the statement of the government or the Awami League or the 14-party alliance.

"Amir Hossain Amu is one of the senior leaders of our 14-party. And it was his personal statement. There was no discussion over this in our party or in the government. Even, it was not discussed in the 14-party alliance. This is his personal statement," he added.

The minister said this while replying to a query from journalists at the conference room of his ministry at the Secretariat in Dhaka.

Hasan said, "When communicating with Amir Hossain, he claimed that he didn't said what appeared in the mass media. However, it was his personal opinion and the issue was not discussed in the party or in the government or in the 14-party."

He said the present government will perform as the election-time government like in all other democratic countries, including India, Australia, Japan, the UK and the US.

He said the prime minister will perform as the premier of the election period government and it is her prerogatives what will be the size of the government, he added.

The minister said the Election Commission (EC) will conduct the polls. The persons who believe in democracy and want to continue the march of the democracy must take part in the polls, he added.

He said the government would extend all out support to the EC so that the polls are held in a free, fair, neutrally, participatory and in a festive mood. "We want all political parties including BNP to take part in the elections. And we want a very fantastic election to be held in Bangladesh through everyone's participation which will be an example before the world," he added.

He said BNP can discuss with the EC if they have any issue over the polls as the EC will organise the elections. "We will also visit the EC if they call us," he said.

Amir Hossain Amu / Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud

