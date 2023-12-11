Good atmosphere encourages foreigners to send observers: Hasan

The interest of foreign observers to monitor the upcoming national election is a manifestation of a conducive atmosphere for holding a free and fair election in the country, Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud said on Monday.

"Foreign observers' engagement proved that the next election in Bangladesh will be free, fair and participatory. Foreign observers' arrival will help immensely to hold a transparent and credible election," he said while exchanging views with reporters at his office at secretariat in Dhaka.

Dr Hasan, also the minister for information and broadcasting, said there was apprehension before the announcement of the poll schedule including the arrival of the foreign observers.

But now many foreign organisations have expressed their keen interest to observe the poll, he said.

Referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Dr Hasan said, apart from European Union, election observers from many other countries including India, Japan, OIC, Palestine and Arab League will come to oversee the poll.

This proved that a festive mood is prevailing across the country and voters are eagerly waiting to exercise their franchise, he said.

Those persons who are enforcing blockade to foil the poll could also realise that a good election would be held with the huge participation of voters, he said.

Pointing to recent reshuffle in the local administration, the minister said the Election Commission (EC) is working independently. The government and the prime minister repeatedly expressed their firm commitment to provide all out support to the EC to hold a free and fair election.

Replying to a query over increasing prices of some essential items, Dr Hasan said the price of most commodities including meat and vegetables declined in the last two weeks. But, the price of onion has shot up suddenly after the announcement of stopping onion exports by the Indian government, he said.

"It is nothing, but a manifestation of the dishonest mentality of our few wholesale and retail traders," the minister said, hoping that price will fall down soon as drives against the dishonest traders are going on.