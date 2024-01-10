New govt's challenge is to uproot arson terrorism, build 'Smart Bangladesh': Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud talking to reporters after paying tributes at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in city's Dhanmondi-32. Photo: BSS

The first challenge of the new government will be to uproot the arson terrorism and to build 'Smart Bangladesh', Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud said today.

The minister told reporters after placing glowing tributes at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the city's Dhanmondi-32 marking the Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu.

"Bangladesh achieved victory in 1971 through the surrender of the Pakistani occupation forces. But, this victory was incomplete until Bangabandhu, the great hero of the victory who was imprisoned in Pakistan, was released and returned home," Dr Hasan said, adding that the victory of Bangladesh got completion on January 10, 1972.

The minister also paid rich tributes to all martyrs including Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib who were brutally killed on August 15 in 1975.

About the national polls on January 7, Hasan Mahmud said the election was held in a free, fair and neutral manner with the huge participation of the countrymen. The voting turnout was 42 percent while it was about 70 percent in some constituencies, he said.

The AL Joint General Secretary said the observers who are from the United States of America (USA), the European Union countries and the other countries have claimed that the poll was held in a free, fair and transparent manner. In fact, the EU, USA and UK have said that they will work with Bangladesh government, he added.

Envoys of about 31 countries including India, China, Russia and Japan met with the Prime Minister and congratulated her, the minister said, adding: "Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi phoned our Premier and congratulated her."

On the other hand, Hasan Mahmud said the countrymen have rejected BNP-Jamaat's call to boycott the election.