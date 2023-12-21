Shahjahan Omar's AL nomination rooted in national interest, says Amu

AL Advisory Council Member and 14-party Coordinator Amir Hossain Amu spoke to journalists at his residence in Barishal city on Wednesday evening.

As former BNP leader Major (retd) Shahjahan Omar joined Awami League for the sake of national interest, AL has nominated him as their candidate for upcoming polls, said AL Advisory Council Member and 14-party Coordinator Amir Hossain Amu.

"Shahjahan Omar joined Awami League to uphold constitutional values, ensure continuation of democracy, maintain the trend of development, and solidify the spirit of the Liberation War. As he joined the party in the interest of national welfare, he has been nominated by Awami League," Amu said at his residence in Barishal city on Wednesday (20 November) evening.

Shahjahan Omar and several other AL leaders and activists of Rajapur and Kathalia upazilas were present at the time.

Earlier on 30 November, a day after securing bail in an arson case, the former BNP vice chairman resigned from the party and submitted his nomination to run for the polls as an AL candidate for Jhalakati-1.

On the topic of a lack of public involvement in the BNP's protest, Amu emphasised that a movement's success doesn't hinge on the activists alone but on the active involvement of the people.

"Without public engagement, a movement cannot function. BNP stands disconnected from the people. If the people were involved, their strikes would have been successful," the spokesperson of the 14-party alliance said.

"Earlier, when we called for strikes, those automatically happened, there was no need for picketing. We used to hold processions afterwards. But now, for how long has BNP been calling for strikes? Vehicles, rickshaws, everything is running as usual, and markets are bustling with people. It doesn't seem like any hartal or blockade is in effect," Amu added.

"After Bangabandhu and the four national leaders were killed, nearly all our party leaders were imprisoned illegally. Yet, under the leadership of the Awami League, there have been movements against Ziaur Rahman, Ershad, and Khaleda Zia."

"Our movement led to Khaleda Zia losing power within a month and we didn't let her contest in that election again. Awami League came to power as people chose us. Ershad was also compelled to step down. Awami League has been carrying out movements since the Pakistan era and it always aligns with the people," Amu claims.