Shahjahan Omar's AL nomination rooted in national interest, says Amu

Politics

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 10:34 am

Related News

Shahjahan Omar's AL nomination rooted in national interest, says Amu

On the topic of a lack of public involvement in the BNP’s protest, Amu emphasised that a movement's success doesn't hinge on the activists alone but on the active involvement of the people

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 10:34 am
AL Advisory Council Member and 14-party Coordinator Amir Hossain Amu spoke to journalists at his residence in Barishal city on Wednesday evening.
AL Advisory Council Member and 14-party Coordinator Amir Hossain Amu spoke to journalists at his residence in Barishal city on Wednesday evening.

As former BNP leader Major (retd) Shahjahan Omar joined Awami League for the sake of national interest, AL has nominated him as their candidate for upcoming polls, said AL Advisory Council Member and 14-party Coordinator Amir Hossain Amu.

"Shahjahan Omar joined Awami League to uphold constitutional values, ensure continuation of democracy, maintain the trend of development, and solidify the spirit of the Liberation War. As he joined the party in the interest of national welfare, he has been nominated by Awami League," Amu said at his residence in Barishal city on Wednesday (20 November) evening.

Shahjahan Omar and several other AL leaders and activists of Rajapur and Kathalia upazilas were present at the time.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier on 30 November, a day after securing bail in an arson case, the former BNP vice chairman resigned from the party and submitted his nomination to run for the polls as an AL candidate for Jhalakati-1.

On the topic of a lack of public involvement in the BNP's protest, Amu emphasised that a movement's success doesn't hinge on the activists alone but on the active involvement of the people.

"Without public engagement, a movement cannot function. BNP stands disconnected from the people. If the people were involved, their strikes would have been successful," the spokesperson of the 14-party alliance said.

"Earlier, when we called for strikes, those automatically happened, there was no need for picketing. We used to hold processions afterwards. But now, for how long has BNP been calling for strikes? Vehicles, rickshaws, everything is running as usual, and markets are bustling with people. It doesn't seem like any hartal or blockade is in effect," Amu added.

"After Bangabandhu and the four national leaders were killed, nearly all our party leaders were imprisoned illegally. Yet, under the leadership of the Awami League, there have been movements against Ziaur Rahman, Ershad, and Khaleda Zia."

"Our movement led to Khaleda Zia losing power within a month and we didn't let her contest in that election again. Awami League came to power as people chose us. Ershad was also compelled to step down. Awami League has been carrying out movements since the Pakistan era and it always aligns with the people," Amu claims.

Bangladesh / Top News

Amir Hossain Amu / Shahjahan Omar / Awami League (AL) / 12 JS Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

IMF Targets: To avoid debt distress, our financing must come from long-term and least-cost sources

3h | Panorama
Resin rings are Cedars Hazel.Co&#039;s best-selling item, and they have sold more than 500 units 50 far, F010. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to set your business apart when selling the same product

3h | Panorama
Armed men stand on the beach as the Galaxy Leader commercial ship, seized by Yemen&#039;s Houthis last month, is anchored off the coast of al-Salif, Yemen on 5 December 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Red Sea attacks: How will global trade be affected?

3h | Panorama
SI Milton Kumar Deb Das hands over a recovered phone to its owner. Photo: Courtesy

'Mobile KD' Milton: Meet the policeman who recovered over 6,000 lost phones

17h | Features

More Videos from TBS

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

16h | TBS Stories
Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

22h | Tech Talk
Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

1d | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

1d | Multimedia