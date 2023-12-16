BNP emerges as new occupational force: Hasan

Info minister after placing wreaths along with Awami League (AL) leaders on the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the city's Dhanmondi-32 on 16 Dec. Photo: BSS

The BNP has emerged as the new occupational force in the country, Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud said today.

"Pakistani occupation forces killed unarmed innocent Bangalees. The BNP has also emerged as the new occupational force. They, along with Jamaat, killed innocent people through arson attacks and are taking people hostage," he told reporters after placing wreaths along with Awami League (AL) leaders on the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the city's Dhanmondi-32.

Hasan said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared the independence of Bangladesh on 25 March and led the nation to freedom.

"Bangabandhu had a dream of building a developed country. But he and most of his family members were killed brutally just after three and a half years of independence," he added.

The minister said Bangladesh is now marching ahead to materialise the dream of Bangabandhu under the supervision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said Bangladesh has turned into a middle-income country and it has only been possible because of the prudent and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Besides, "Bangladesh has turned into a country of food surplus from a country of food deficit," he added.

Bangladesh became 35th largest economy in the world after 14 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from its 60th position just in 2009, he said.

"Bangladesh has witnessed a lot of changes over the years and is still changing under the supervision of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Even some surveys showed that Bangladesh stood at 31st position in PPP."

Hasan Mahmud said the country would move further ahead if there was no destructive politics of the BNP and Jamaat. "Their evil design of politics must be eradicated."

Later, the minister inaugurated a victory rally at Jatiya Press Club (JPC) organised by Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ).

In the inaugural speech, Hasan urged the journalists to hold pens against BNP's arson attacks.

Terming journalists as the mirror of a society, the minister said BNP is carrying out attacks on people and public transports in the name of movement.

The BNP is announcing programmes of carrying out arson attacks from hideout in the name of politics, he said.

The minister said as many as 32 journalists sustained injuries in BNP attacks on October 28. Of them, more than 20 reporters were working with the BNP.

JPC president Farida Yesmin, DUJ general secretary Akther Hossain and vice president Manik Lal Ghosh, among others, addressed the rally with DUJ president Sohel Haider Chowdhury in the chair.

DUJ former president Quddus Affrad, former general secretaries Azizul Islam Bhuiyan and Sajjad Alam Khan Tapu, among others, were present in the rally while DUJ joint secretary Khairul Alam conducted it.