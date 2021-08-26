All illegal structures, including Ziaur Rahman’s mausoleum, to be removed from parliament premises: Mozammel

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 08:50 pm

File photo.
File photo.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said an application has been made to the Speaker to remove all structures, including ex-president Ziaur Rahman's mausoleum, from the vicinity of the parliament building.

The minister made the statement after addressing a discussion on the occasion of National Mourning Day organized by Gazipur Sadar Upazila Awami League at noon on Thursday.

Mozammel Haque said, "Work will be underway to remove all illegal structures in the Parliament building area and bring it back to its original design in a short time once the application is reviewed."

In his statement, the minister claimed that the body of Ziaur Rahman is not present in his mausoleum, rather his body was "cremated" after he was killed.

Mozammel also called for the conduction of DNA tests on the remains present in the mausoleum to prove the existence of the ex-president's body inside the tomb.

