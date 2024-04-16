Bangladesh to compile war-time memoirs of 80,000 freedom fighters

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 April, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 09:38 pm

A get together of freedom fighters was organised at Kaliakair Upazila Parishad Auditorium today (16 April). Photo: TBS
A get together of freedom fighters was organised at Kaliakair Upazila Parishad Auditorium today (16 April). Photo: TBS

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has initiated a project aiming to compile war-time memories of 80,000 living freedom fighters and Birangana's of the Liberation War.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque formally inaugurated the project titled 'Birer Konthe Birgatha' in Gazipur's Kaliakair today (16 April). 

On the first day, video interviews of 57 out of 146 living freedom fighters were taken in Kaliakair upazila. A get together of freedom fighters was organised at Kaliakair Upazila Parishad Auditorium. 

Speaking at the event, Mozammel Haque said, "We will preserve how our freedom fighters have braved the hardships during the war. The roles they played will be recorded and preserved so that people can truly know about those experiences."

