Zia’s contribution cannot be erased with lies: Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at an award giving ceremony of an essay competition in Gulshan on 18 Augst 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Ziaur Rahman's contribution to the country cannot be erased with lies, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today.

Denying allegations recently made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that Zia was involved in the killing of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 15 August 1975, Fakhrul said, "Those who are spreading lies today that Ziaur Rahman was involved [in the killing of Bangabandhu], have only one objective- to denigrate him and try to erase him from history altogether."

The BNP leader made the remarks while addressing an award giving ceremony of an essay competition, marking the 42nd death anniversary of Ziur Rahman at the Gulshan residence of the BNP chairperson on Friday morning. A total of 69 participants have won awards at the competition in three phases.

He said, "Have they been able to erase Ziaur Rahman's name in all these years? They couldn't, they can't. The people… who make history, who declare war for the birth of a state, who lay all the foundations for building a state for the welfare of the people cannot be erased or made forgotten like this.

"Now they are telling such fictional stories that Ziaur Rahman was involved in the murder of late leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This is nothing but distorting history, misdirecting the movement that has started to bring back democracy to the people.

"BNP was not even formed then. Ziaur Rahman was not the chief of the army then. He was the deputy chief. Those who were the chiefs of the military. Expressed their loyalty to Khondaker Mostaq by saluting him, when the new government was formed under his leadership."

He continued, "After independence, Awami League created a state of misrule in this country. In a word, it can be said that they turned the country into a kingdom of plunderage.

"One after the other, they destroyed their own constitution, established emergency, special powers laws and finally one-party rule."

The senior BNP leader said Ziaur Rahman established multi-party democracy in the country while the AL established one-party rule, closed all newspapers, and took away people's rights.

Fakhrul said, "The country is in a deep crisis now. Ziaur Rahman showed us the way out of this crisis.

"The people have united to overcome this situation."