Zia’s contribution cannot be erased with lies: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
18 August, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2023, 05:35 pm

Related News

Zia’s contribution cannot be erased with lies: Fakhrul

Fakhrul said, “Those who are spreading lies today that Ziaur Rahman was involved [in the killing of Bangabandhu], have only one objective- to denigrate him and try to erase him from history altogether.”

TBS Report
18 August, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2023, 05:35 pm
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at an award giving ceremony of an essay competition in Gulshan on 18 Augst 2023. Photo: Courtesy
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at an award giving ceremony of an essay competition in Gulshan on 18 Augst 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Ziaur Rahman's contribution to the country cannot be erased with lies, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today.

Denying allegations recently made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that Zia was involved in the killing of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 15 August 1975, Fakhrul said, "Those who are spreading lies today that Ziaur Rahman was involved [in the killing of Bangabandhu], have only one objective- to denigrate him and try to erase him from history altogether."

The BNP leader made the remarks while addressing an award giving ceremony of an essay competition, marking the 42nd death anniversary of Ziur Rahman at the Gulshan residence of the BNP chairperson on Friday morning. A total of 69 participants have won awards at the competition in three phases.

Universal Pension another AL ploy to steal money: Fakhrul

He said, "Have they been able to erase Ziaur Rahman's name in all these years? They couldn't, they can't. The people… who make history, who declare war for the birth of a state, who lay all the foundations for building a state for the welfare of the people cannot be erased or made forgotten like this.

"Now they are telling such fictional stories that Ziaur Rahman was involved in the murder of late leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This is nothing but distorting history, misdirecting the movement that has started to bring back democracy to the people.

"BNP was not even formed then. Ziaur Rahman was not the chief of the army then. He was the deputy chief. Those who were the chiefs of the military. Expressed their loyalty to Khondaker Mostaq by saluting him, when the new government was formed under his leadership."

He continued, "After independence, Awami League created a state of misrule in this country. In a word, it can be said that they turned the country into a kingdom of plunderage.

"One after the other, they destroyed their own constitution, established emergency, special powers laws and finally one-party rule."

The senior BNP leader said Ziaur Rahman established multi-party democracy in the country while the AL established one-party rule, closed all newspapers, and took away people's rights.

Fakhrul said, "The country is in a deep crisis now. Ziaur Rahman showed us the way out of this crisis.

"The people have united to overcome this situation."

Bangladesh

Fakhrul / BNP / Ziaur Rahman / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country